US FDA declines to approve Checkpoint Therapeutics' skin cancer therapy

December 18, 2023 — 07:31 am EST

Written by Mariam Sunny and Puyaan Singh for Reuters ->

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Checkpoint Therapeutics CKPT.O said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve its experimental therapy to treat a type of advanced skin cancer, citing issues related to a third-party contract manufacturer.

The company filed the marketing application for the drug, Cosibelimab, its lead therapy in development, earlier this year.

Shares of the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company were halted for trading premarket.

Checkpoint said the FDA did not state any concerns about the data or safety on the drug in its so-called complete response letter.

"We believe we can address the feedback in a resubmission to enable marketing approval in 2024," said CEO James Oliviero said in a statement

The trial data showed the therapy helped reduce or clear cancerous tumors by 47.4%.

