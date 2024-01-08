News & Insights

US Markets

US FDA declines to approve Astellas' gastric cancer drug

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

January 08, 2024 — 06:56 pm EST

Written by Mariam Sunny for Reuters ->

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Astellas Pharma 4503.Tsaid on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has declined to approve its experimental drug to treat a type of gastric cancer, citing issues related to a third-party manufacturer.

The FDA has not raised any concerns related to the clinical data, and is not requesting additional clinical studies, Astellas said.

The company said it is working closely with the FDA and the third-party manufacturer to quickly resolve the regulator's feedback, adding that the decision does not affect any other Astellas product.

The antibody-based drug, zolbetuximab, is being developed to treat patients with a type of locally advanced unresectable gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Mariam.ESunny@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.