US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug

July 03, 2023 — 02:08 pm EDT

Written by Raghav Mahobe, Khushi Mandowara, Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

July 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has declined to approve Amneal Pharmaceuticals' AMRX.N drug for Parkinson's disease that is designed to help control symptoms in patients for a longer duration, the company said on Monday.

