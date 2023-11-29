News & Insights

US Markets
VVOS

US FDA clears Vivos Therapeutics' oral device treatment for sleep apnea

November 29, 2023 — 08:07 am EST

Written by Pratik Jain for Reuters ->

Adds background and details throughout

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Vivos Therapeutics VVOS.O said on Wednesday the U.S. health regulator has cleared its oral device treatment for severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

The clearance is the first ever for an oral appliance, along with a mode of respiratory ventilation or exercise training program for the muscles around face, mouth and tongue, to treat moderate and severe OSA in adults.

According to Vivos, its treatment is an alternative to therapy devices that deliver air to a mask worn by patients to assist in breathing as well as surgically placed implants that send electrical signals to the brain.

(Reporting by Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Pratik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VVOS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.