US FDA authorizes updated COVID vaccines

Credit: REUTERS/Emily Elconin

September 11, 2023 — 01:47 pm EDT

Written by Sriparna Roy and Mariam Sunny for Reuters ->

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator on Monday authorized updated COVID-19 vaccines that closely match the Omicron variants that are circulating, starting the process to deploy the shots this month.

The agency authorized the shots, which target the XBB.1.5 subvariant, from manufacturers Pfizer PFE.N and its German partner BioNTech SE 22UAy.DE, and Moderna MRNA.O.

