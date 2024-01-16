News & Insights

US Markets
VRTX

US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inherited blood disorder

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

January 16, 2024 — 03:02 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

(Adds details in paragraphs 2 & 4)

Jan 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics' gene therapy to treat a rare blood disorder requiring regular blood transfusions, in patients 12 years and older, Vertex said on Tuesday.

The therapy, branded as Casgevy, was approved for transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia and is based on the Nobel Prize-winning CRISPR gene editing technology.

The decision earns Casgevy the second approval in the United States after the health regulator, in December, greenlighted it for sickle cell disease, another inherited blood disorder.

Casgevy requires administration through authorized treatment centers with experience in stem cell transplantation, Vertex said. (Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((Mariam.ESunny@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: VERTEX PHARMS BLOOD DISORDER/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VRTX
CRSP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.