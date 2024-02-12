News & Insights

US Markets

US FDA approves Takeda's therapy for allergic inflammation in esophagus

February 12, 2024 — 08:32 am EST

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraphs 2-4

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Takeda's 4502.T therapy for a type of allergic inflammation of the esophagus has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Japanese drugmaker said on Monday, making it the first oral treatment for the condition.

The therapy, to be sold as Eohilia, is for 12 weeks of treatment in adults and children above 11 years of age with eosinophilic esophagitis.

Eosinophilic esophagitis is a chronic allergic condition of the esophagus, a tube through which the food reaches the stomach for further digestion.

The treatment will be available in 2 milligram dose stick packs by the end of February, the company said.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the treatment's pricing.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.