US FDA approves Takeda's therapy for allergic inflammation in esophagus

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Takeda's 4502.T therapy for a type of allergic inflammation of the esophagus has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Japanese drugmaker said on Monday, making it the first oral treatment for the condition.

The therapy, to be sold as Eohilia, is for 12 weeks of treatment in adults and children above 11 years of age with eosinophilic esophagitis.

Eosinophilic esophagitis is a chronic allergic condition of the esophagus, a tube through which the food reaches the stomach for further digestion.

The treatment will be available in 2 milligram dose stick packs by the end of February, the company said.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the treatment's pricing.

