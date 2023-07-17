News & Insights

US Markets
AZN

US FDA approves Sanofi-AstraZeneca's preventive RSV therapy for babies

Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

July 17, 2023 — 01:02 pm EDT

Written by Bhanvi Satija and Raghav Mahobe for Reuters ->

Adds details and background on therapy in paragraphs 2-4

July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it had approved Sanofi SASY.PA and partner AstraZeneca's AZN.L antibody therapy to prevent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in infants and toddlers.

The therapy, branded as Beyfortus, was approved for preventing lower respiratory tract disease in infants entering their first RSV season, and in children up to 24 months of age who remain vulnerable to severe RSV disease through their second such season.

RSV is a leading cause of hospitalizations in infants and so far, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum's SOBIV.ST treatment, Synagis, was the only approved preventive therapy in the United States for high-risk infants.

Unlike Synagis, which is given as monthly injections, Beyfortus is a long-acting therapy that can be given once every season to prevent infection regardless of additional medical conditions in infants.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AZN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.