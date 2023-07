July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Sanofi SASY.PA/AstraZeneca's AZN.L antibody therapy to prevent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in infants and toddlers. ​

