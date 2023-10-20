News & Insights

US FDA approves Pfizer's vaccine for meningococcal diseases

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 20, 2023 — 03:39 pm EDT

Written by Leroy Leo, Khushi Mandowara, Christy Santhosh for Reuters ->

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Pfizer's PFE.N vaccine Penbraya, making it the first shot to protect against five groups of a deadly bacteria that can cause meningitis and blood poisoning, the company said on Friday.

