US FDA approves Pfizer's vaccine for meningococcal diseases

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Pfizer's PFE.N vaccine Penbraya, making it the first shot to protect against five groups of a deadly bacteria that can cause meningitis and blood poisoning, the company said on Friday.

