June 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Pfizer Inc PFE.N and partner OPKO Health Inc's OPK.O treatment for growth hormone deficiency in children, the companies said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.