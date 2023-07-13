US FDA approves Perrigo's contraceptive pill for over-the-counter use

(Adds details from FDA statement throughout)

July 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the over-the-counter use of Perrigo's contraceptive drug, making it the first non-prescription birth control pill in the United States.

The availability of Opill without prescription could allow people to obtain an oral contraceptive without the need to first see a health care provider, the FDA said.

The timeline for availability and price is determined by the manufacturer, the FDA said. Perrigo did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on pricing.

Contraceptives have been in focus since the U.S. Supreme Court last year overturned the constitutional right to terminate pregnancies as it scrapped a landmark ruling in the 1973 Roe vs. Wade case.

