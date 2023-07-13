News & Insights

US Markets
PRGO

US FDA approves Perrigo's contraceptive pill for over-the-counter use

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

July 13, 2023 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

(Adds details from FDA statement throughout)

July 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the over-the-counter use of Perrigo's contraceptive drug, making it the first non-prescription birth control pill in the United States.

The availability of Opill without prescription could allow people to obtain an oral contraceptive without the need to first see a health care provider, the FDA said.

The timeline for availability and price is determined by the manufacturer, the FDA said. Perrigo did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on pricing.

Contraceptives have been in focus since the U.S. Supreme Court last year overturned the constitutional right to terminate pregnancies as it scrapped a landmark ruling in the 1973 Roe vs. Wade case. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manaswrites15;)) Keywords: USA HEALTH/CONTRACEPTIVE PERRIGO COMPANY (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PRGO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.