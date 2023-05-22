News & Insights

US FDA approves Opiant's spray for reversing opioid-related overdoses

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

May 22, 2023 — 05:39 pm EDT

Written by Bhanvi Satija, Vaibhav Sadhamta, Mariam Sunny for Reuters ->

May 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it had approved Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc's nasal spray for reversing opioid-related overdoses in adults and children aged 12 years and older.

The approval is expected to give a boost to British drugmaker Indivior Plc INDV.L, which recently acquired the drug through its acquisition of Opiant in a deal worth $145 million.

It also expands treatment options to reverse opioid-related overdoses, which have claimed more than 100,000 lives in 2021, according to government estimates.

The spray, which will be sold under the brand name Opvee, is a nalmefene-based drug that acts more quickly and has longer-lasting effects when compared with naloxone, a commonly used medication for reversing opiod-related overdoses.

