US FDA approves Opiant's overdose reversal spray

Corrects syntax in paragraph 2

May 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc's nalmefene-based nasal spray as a treatment for reversing opioid-related overdoses, the agency said.

British drugmaker Indivior Plc INDV.L recently acquired the drug through its buyout of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc in a deal worth $145 million.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija, Vaibhav Sadhamta and Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.