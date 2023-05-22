News & Insights

US FDA approves Opiant's overdose reversal spray

May 22, 2023 — 05:04 pm EDT

Written by Bhanvi Satija, Vaibhav Sadhamta, Mariam Sunny for Reuters ->

May 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc's nalmefene-based nasal spray as a treatment for reversing opioid-related overdoses, the agency said.

British drugmaker Indivior Plc INDV.L recently acquired the drug through its buyout of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc in a deal worth $145 million.

