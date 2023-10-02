News & Insights

US FDA approves Novo Nordisk's therapy for rare genetic condition

October 02, 2023 — 11:27 am EDT

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved its therapy to treat a rare genetic condition that affects the kidneys.

The once-monthly injection, which will be sold under the brand name Rivfloza, is approved for use in children who are 9 years of age and older and adults with a type of primary hyperoxaluria and relatively preserved kidney function.

Primary hyperoxaluria is a rare condition characterized by recurrent kidney and bladder stones.

The Danish drugmaker gained access to the therapy through its $3.3 billion buyout of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

