US FDA approves Merck's drug for kidney cancer

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Merck's MRK.N drug belzutifan for a type of kidney cancer.

The drug, branded as Welireg, is used to treat patients with renal cell carcinoma who have received prior treatment.

Renal cell carcinoma is a disease in which cancer cells are found in the lining of very small tubes in the kidney.

In 2021, the drug was approved for cancers associated with Von Hippel-Lindau Disease, a rare, genetic disorder in which non-cancerous tumors grow in certain parts of the body.

