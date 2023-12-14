News & Insights

US FDA approves Merck's drug for kidney cancer

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

December 14, 2023 — 06:01 pm EST

Written by Christy Santhosh for Reuters ->

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Merck's MRK.N drug belzutifan for a type of kidney cancer.

The drug, branded as Welireg, is used to treat patients with renal cell carcinoma who have received prior treatment.

Renal cell carcinoma is a disease in which cancer cells are found in the lining of very small tubes in the kidney.

In 2021, the drug was approved for cancers associated with Von Hippel-Lindau Disease, a rare, genetic disorder in which non-cancerous tumors grow in certain parts of the body.

(Reporting by Christy Santhosh; Editing by Maju Samuel)

