US FDA approves J&J's blood cancer therapy

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved its antibody-based therapy for patients with a difficult-to-treat type of blood cancer.

The therapy, talquetamab-tgvs branded as Talvey, belongs to a class called bispecific antibodies designed to bring a cancer cell and an immune cell together so the body's immune system can kill the cancer.

Talvey was approved as a weekly or biweekly subcutaneous, or under-the-skin, injection, the company said.

