News & Insights

US Markets
REGN

US FDA approves Ipsen's rare bone disorder drug

August 16, 2023 — 03:59 pm EDT

Written by Bhanvi Satija, Sriparna Roy, Pratik Jain for Reuters ->

Adds details from release in paragraph 2 and 3, and background on bone disorder in paragraph 4

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved French drugmaker Ipsen's IPN.PA bone disorder drug, making it the first treatment available to patients with the rare condition that causes abnormal bone growth, the company said.

The drug, Sohonos, was approved in adults and pediatric patients, suffering from fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP), which results in a progressive loss of mobility and reduced life expectancy.

The regulator approved use of the drug in girls aged 8 years and above, and 10 years and above in boys.

FOP is a condition that occurs in about 1 in 1,600,000 newborns, and about 800 people worldwide are known to have FOP, according to U.S. government data.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the drug's price.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija, Sriparna Roy and Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

REGN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.