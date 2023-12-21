US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug

Adds details and background paragraph 2 onwards

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved Ionis Pharmaceuticals IONS.O and partner AstraZeneca's AZN.L drug to treat nerve damage caused by a life-shortening rare disease.

The drug, branded as Wainua, is approved for patients with polyneuropathy, or nerve damage caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR-PN), which affects an estimated 40,000 patients globally.

Transthyretin amyloidosis is a progressive condition characterized by the build-up of abnormal protein deposits in the body's organs and tissues.

In clinical trials, the drug cleared clumps of mutated proteins that can cause progressive nerve damage leading to organ failure and halted disease progression.

(Reporting by Puyaan Singh, Mariam Sunny, Bhanvi Satija and Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Puyaan.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.