US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug

December 21, 2023 — 05:45 pm EST

Written by Puyaan Singh, Mariam Sunny, Bhanvi Satija, Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved Ionis Pharmaceuticals IONS.O and partner AstraZeneca's AZN.L drug to treat nerve damage caused by a life-shortening rare disease.

The drug, branded as Wainua, is approved for patients with polyneuropathy, or nerve damage caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR-PN), which affects an estimated 40,000 patients globally.

Transthyretin amyloidosis is a progressive condition characterized by the build-up of abnormal protein deposits in the body's organs and tissues.

In clinical trials, the drug cleared clumps of mutated proteins that can cause progressive nerve damage leading to organ failure and halted disease progression.

