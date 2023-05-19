US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy

May 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved AbbVie Inc ABBV.N and Danish drugmaker Genmab's GMAB.CO experimental blood cancer therapy for adult patients who have received at least two prior lines of treatment, the companies said on Friday.

