News & Insights

US Markets
ABBV

US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy

Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

May 19, 2023 — 12:42 pm EDT

Written by Mariam Sunny for Reuters ->

May 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved AbbVie Inc ABBV.N and Danish drugmaker Genmab's GMAB.CO experimental blood cancer therapy for adult patients who have received at least two prior lines of treatment, the companies said on Friday.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Mariam.ESunny@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABBV
GMAB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.