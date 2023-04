April 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Gamida Cell Ltd's GMDA.O blood cancer therapy, Omisirge, the health regulator said on Monday.

(Reporting by Pratik Jain in Bengaluru)

