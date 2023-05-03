US FDA approves first RSV vaccine from GSK

May 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, GSK Plc GSK.L said on Wednesday, the first green light for a shot that offers protection against a common respiratory disease that can be fatal for older people.

The vaccine was approved for people aged 60 and older, the company said.

