News & Insights

US Markets
GSK

US FDA approves first RSV vaccine from GSK

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 03, 2023 — 01:06 pm EDT

Written by Mariam Sunny, Raghav Mahobe, Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

May 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, GSK Plc GSK.L said on Wednesday, the first green light for a shot that offers protection against a common respiratory disease that can be fatal for older people.

The vaccine was approved for people aged 60 and older, the company said.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny, Raghav Mahobe and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GSK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.