News & Insights

US Markets
GSK

US FDA approves first RSV vaccine from GSK

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 03, 2023 — 01:15 pm EDT

Written by Mariam Sunny, Raghav Mahobe, Bhanvi Satija, Maggie Fick for Reuters ->

Adds company comments, background

May 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved GSK Plc's GSK.Lrespiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, the British drugmaker said on Wednesday, making it the first shot to be cleared for protection against a common respiratory disease that can be fatal for older people.

The vaccine was approved for people aged 60 and older, the company said.

The approval makes GSK, which has been neck-and-neck with Pfizer PFE.N in RSV vaccine development, the first company to tap into a multi-billion-dollar market and puts it ahead of rivals such as Moderna Inc MRNA.O and Bavarian Nordic BAVA.CO.

Analysts have estimated the market for RSV vaccines to cross $10 billion by 2030.

GSK expects the vaccine to be available before the next RSV season in the United States, Chief Commercial Officer Luke Miels told Reuters on Wednesday before the approval.

He said the vaccine would be priced above $120 per shot provided the data from a study, which is expected soon, shows that it protects for two RSV seasons.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny, Raghav Mahobe and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru and Maggie Fick in London; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GSK
PFE
MRNA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.