US FDA approves Eyenovia's eye drug, Formosa Pharma says

March 04, 2024 — 06:21 pm EST

Written by Sriparna Roy, Sneha S K, Mariam Sunny for Reuters ->

March 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Eyenovia's EYEN.O eye drops to reduce inflammation and pain in patients who have undergone eye surgery, Formosa Pharmaceuticals 6838.TWO said on Monday.

Eyenovia acquired U.S. commercial rights of the drug in August last year from Formosa Pharmaceuticals.

The treatment, contains a potent topical steroid, clobetasol propionate, typically used to treat skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis.

The steroid has so far not been used to treat eye diseases.

Eyenovia is working to launch the product mid-year and has the potential to capture a significant share of an estimated $1.3 billion annual market opportunity, Eyenovia CEO Michael Rowe said.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on pricing of the eye drops.

