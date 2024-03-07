US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug

(Adds approval details and background in paragraphs 2-3)

March 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted accelerated approval for the expanded use of BeiGene's combination drug to treat certain patients with a type of blood cancer, the health regulator said on Thursday.

The oral drug, Brukinsa, in combination with Roche's Gazyva was approved to treat relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma in patients who have received at least two prior lines of treatment.

Follicular lymphoma is a form of cancer that starts in the white blood cells. About six new cases of the cancer are reported in the U.S. per 100,000 people annually, according to government data. (Reporting by Sriparna Roy, Sneha S K and Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Shounak Dasgupta) ((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: BEIGENE BLOODCANCER/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.