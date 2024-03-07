News & Insights

US Markets

US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug

March 07, 2024 — 03:39 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

(Adds approval details and background in paragraphs 2-3)

March 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted accelerated approval for the expanded use of BeiGene's combination drug to treat certain patients with a type of blood cancer, the health regulator said on Thursday.

The oral drug, Brukinsa, in combination with Roche's Gazyva was approved to treat relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma in patients who have received at least two prior lines of treatment.

Follicular lymphoma is a form of cancer that starts in the white blood cells. About six new cases of the cancer are reported in the U.S. per 100,000 people annually, according to government data. (Reporting by Sriparna Roy, Sneha S K and Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Shounak Dasgupta) ((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: BEIGENE BLOODCANCER/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.