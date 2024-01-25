News & Insights

US Markets
REGN

US FDA approves Dupixent to treat younger kids with esophageal condition

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

January 25, 2024 — 02:49 pm EST

Written by Puyaan Singh, Leroy Leo, Mariam Sunny for Reuters ->

Adds background throughout

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator has approved the use of Regeneron REGN.O and Sanofi's SASY.PA Dupixent to treat an allergic inflammation of the esophagus in children aged one to 11 years old and weighing at least 15 kg, the companies said on Thursday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2022 approved the blockbuster drug for treating eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) in patients aged 12 years and older, making it the first for the immune condition in the country.

In EoE, white blood cells called eosinophils build up in the esophagus, resulting in damage and inflammation that can impact the ability to eat food.

About 21,000 children below 12 years are being treated for EoE in the U.S. and around 9,000 of those do not respond satisfactorily to unapproved therapies, Sanofi had said in September.

(Reporting by Puyaan Singh, Leroy Leo and Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Puyaan.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

REGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.