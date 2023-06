June 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Cue Health's HLTH.O at-home COVID-19 test, the first coronavirus test to get marketing authorization using a traditional premarket review, the agency said.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Raghav.Mahobe@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.