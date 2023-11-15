News & Insights

US FDA approves CorMedix's antimicrobial drug

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

November 15, 2023 — 10:23 am EST

Written by Christy Santhosh for Reuters ->

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved CorMedix's CRMD.O antimicrobial drug, DefenCath, that aims to reduce catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs) in patients with kidney disease, the regulator said on Wednesday.

DefenCath will become the company's first commercial drug following the FDA decision, marking a win for CorMedix, which has been trying to bring it to market since 2020.

The drug is inserted into a catheter before use, which helps prevent formation of microbial communities and reduces the presence of bacteria in the bloodstream originating from the intravenous tube.

DefenCath was evaluated in patients undergoing dialysis with catheters inserted into a large central vein.

