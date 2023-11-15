US FDA approves Bristol-Myers' lung cancer drug

Adds background in paragraphs 2,3,4

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday approved Bristol-Myers' BMY.N drug to treat patients with a type of lung cancer.

The company acquired the drug, repotrectinib, as part of its $4.1 billion buyout of Turning Point Therapeutics last year.

The drug is set to compete in a crowded market for lung cancer treatments and contend for market share with Bristol Myers' other drug Opdivo, and rival cancer drugs made by Roche ROG.S, Merck MRK.N and AstraZeneca AZN.L.

Repotrectinib belongs to a class of treatments known as tyrosine kinase inhibitors, which block a type of protein enzyme and stop cancer cells from growing.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.