US FDA approves BioMarin's gene therapy for hemophilia A

June 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved BioMarin Pharmaceutical's BMRN.O gene therapy for hemophilia A, the company said, giving patients with the inherited bleeding disorder an option to reduce regular blood infusions.

Biomarin's gene therapy, which would be the first for hemophilia A, is a potentially one-time treatment that would enable patients to forego or reduce infusions of factor proteins into their bloodstream several times a week for life.

There are about 16,000 patients in the United States with hemophilia A in which they are missing the factor VIII clotting protein.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Maju Samuel)

