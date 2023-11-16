News & Insights

US FDA approves AstraZeneca's breast cancer drug combination

November 16, 2023 — 05:26 pm EST

Written by Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved AstraZeneca's AZN.L drug capivasertib in combination with an older drug, providing another treatment option for patients with the most common type of breast cancer.

The FDA decision allows use of the drug in combination with the British drugmaker's older cancer treatment faslodex.

The combination can be used in patients with an advanced form of breast cancer where the disease had returned or become worse after treatment with a hormone-based therapy, the health regulator said.

