US FDA approves Astellas Pharma's therapy for menopause hot flashes

May 12, 2023 — 02:26 pm EDT

May 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a non-hormonal therapy from Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma Inc 4503.T for treatment of hot flashes associated with menopause.

The therapy, branded as Veozah, was approved for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms, such as hot flashes and night sweats.

Veozah is designed to block a chemical that modulates nerve cell activity in the part of the brain that regulates body temperature.

US Markets
Reuters
