US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladder cancer

December 15, 2023 — 04:05 pm EST

Written by Christy Santhosh for Reuters ->

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Astellas Pharma's 4503.TPadcev in combination with Merck's MRK.N Keytruda for a type of bladder cancer.

The FDA had previously granted accelerated approval to this combination for treating patients suffering from the disease that are ineligible for chemotherapy with the commonly used cancer drug, cisplatin.

The therapy met major efficacy outcomes of overall survival and progression-free survival, which is how long a patient lives without the disease getting worse after treatment.

