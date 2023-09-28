News & Insights

US Markets
FOLD

US FDA approves Amicus Therapeutics' muscle disorder treatment

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

September 28, 2023 — 11:08 am EDT

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Adds details on therapy in paragraph 3, background on disease in paragraph 4

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Amicus Therapeutics FOLD.O said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved its therapy to treat a muscle disorder called Pompe disease.

The approval comes after a long delay in bringing the therapy to market. The health regulator last October extended its review for a second time following delays in inspections caused by pandemic-related travel restrictions.

The company was seeking the health regulator's nod for the expanded use of its therapy, AT-GAA, which is combination of drug migulstat and lab-made protein cipaglucosidase alfa.

The therapy is indicated for use in adults living with late-onset Pompe disease and those without an improvement on their current enzyme replacement therapy, the company said.

Pompe disease is a rare genetic condition in which the body is unable to break down the complex sugar glycogen, leading to a buildup of the same, which causes muscular impairment. The condition may also lead to heart failure in young patients.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FOLD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.