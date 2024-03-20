News & Insights

US Markets
AMZN

US FCC investigating Amazon over alleged sale of outlawed products

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

March 20, 2024 — 04:32 pm EDT

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

Changes souring throughout

March 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission is investigating Amazon AMZN.O and other retailers for the alleged marketing and selling of unlawful electronic devices, an FCC spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We have several ongoing investigations into retailers, including Amazon, for potential violations of Commission rules related to the marketing and sale of equipment without proper FCC authorization," said Jonathan Uriarte, Director of Strategic Communications at the FCC.

NBC News had earlier reported that several online retailers and drone technology companies were marketing the sale of radio frequency jammers as drone deterrence or privacy tools, sidestepping federal laws that prohibit such devices from being offered for sale in the country.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

NBC News said it found nine independent sellers on Amazon recently selling "jammer" devices that can be used disable security cameras and block Wi-Fi networks.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil; Additional reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Beech and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.