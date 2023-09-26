News & Insights

US FCC chair proposes to restore net neutrality rules

September 26, 2023 — 02:39 pm EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Communications Commission chair Jessica Rosenworcel on Tuesday said she would move quickly to reinstate landmark net neutrality rules rescinded under former President Donald Trump.

Rosenworcel is asking her colleagues to take an initial vote on Oct. 19 on the proposal to largely reinstate open internet rules adopted in 2015 under then-President Barack Obama.

The move comes after Democrats took majority control of the five-member FCC on Monday for the first time since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.

