US farmers to plant less corn and more soy in 2024

Adds ending stocks forecasts, other details

CHICAGO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers will plant less corn and more soybeans in 2024 than they did a year earlier as prices of both commodities fall to multi-year lows, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday.

USDA forecast corn seedings of 91.0 million acres, down from 94.6 million in 2023 and soybean seedings of 87.5 million acres, up from 83.6 million last year. The Department expects wheat plantings of 47.0 million acres, down from 49.6 million in 2023.

U.S. farmers have few good options to turn a profit in 2024 and farm incomes are forecast to fall sharply for a second consecutive year as the world's supplies of corn and soy increase after two years of tightness.

When demand from exporters, biofuel makers and livestock feedmakers is accounted for, the USDA projected that the U.S. will have 2.532 billion bushels of corn and 435 million bushels of soy left at the end of the 2024/25 marketing year, up from 2.172 billion bushels of corn and 315 million bushels of soy a year earlier.

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen and Caroline Stauffer)

