US farmers expected to boost corn and wheat acreage

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers will plant more corn and wheat in 2023 than they did a year earlier, taking advantage of relatively high prices and declining fertilizer costs, the U.S. Department of Agriculture projected on Thursday.

Corn seedings were pegged at 91.0 million acres, up from 88.6 million in 2022, and soybean seedings at 87.5 million acres, unchanged from last year, the USDA said at its annual Agricultural Outlook Forum. Wheat plantings were forecast at 49.5 million acres, a seven-year high, up from 45.7 million in 2022.

With global grain supplies near decade lows following Russia's invasion of major grains producer Ukraine begun a year ago, a big U.S. crop is needed to replenish stockpiles whose reduced levels have driven food inflation over the last two years.

The USDA's corn seedings figure was slightly above an average of analyst expectations for 90.9 million acres while the government's soybean forecast fell below the average analyst estimate of 88.6 million acres. The USDA said its acreage projections assumed normal weather conditions.

"We are obviously going to need an open, favorable spring to achieve this," said Rich Feltes, head of market insights for broker R.J. O'Brien.

U.S. farmers are taking advantage of lower prices for fertilizer needed to grow corn and hoping for a bumper crop after a late season drought withered last year's harvest.

Although high by historical standards, the USDA projected lower average prices for corn, soybeans and wheat compared to the previous year, reflecting expectations for increased production and ending stocks.

"This should be a wake-up call to farmers to get more assertive in marketing not only 2022 crops, but (also) getting more sales on the books for 2023," Feltes said. "Initially, this is somewhat of a wet blanket on optimistic farmer expectations."

The USDA projected a total U.S. corn crop in 2023 of 15.085 billion bushels based on a record-high yield of 181.5 bushels per acre (bpa). For soybeans, the government projected a crop of 4.510 billion bushels with a record yield of 52.0 bpa.

The USDA projected total U.S. wheat production at 1.887 billion bushels with an average yield of 49.2 bpa, up 6% from last year's drought-affected average of 46.5 bpa. Drought persists in portions of the southern Plains winter wheat belt, the USDA noted.

The USDA is scheduled to release an annual U.S. planting intentions report on March 31 based on a survey of some 70,000 farmers.

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago. Additional reporting by Mark Weinraub. Editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.