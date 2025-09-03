Markets
USD

U.S. Factory Orders Slump Roughly In Line With Estimates In July

September 03, 2025 — 10:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed an extended slump by new orders for U.S. manufactured goods in the month of July.

The Commerce Department said factory orders fell by 1.3 percent in July after plunging by 4.8 percent in June. Economists had expected factory orders to decrease by 1.4 percent.

Durable goods orders led the way lower once again, tumbling by 2.8 percent in July after plummeting by 9.4 percent in June due to a continued nosedive by orders for transportation equipment.

On the other hand, the report said orders for non-durable goods rose by 0.3 percent in July after climbing by 0.4 percent in June.

The Commerce Department also said shipments of manufactured goods jumped by 0.9 percent in July after increasing by 0.6 percent in June.

Inventories of manufactured goods also climbed by 0.3 percent in July after inching up by 0.2 percent in June, the report said.

With shipments increasing by more than inventories, the inventories-to-shipments ratio edged down to 1.56 in July from 1.57 in June.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.