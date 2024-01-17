US FAA says first 40 inspections of Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes complete

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Wednesday that inspections of an initial group of 40 Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplanes have been completed, a key hurdle to eventually ungrounding the planes after a Jan. 5 cabin panel broke off in mid-flight on a new Alaska Airlines jet.

On Friday, the FAA had said 40 of 171 grounded planes needed to be reinspected before the agency would review the results and determine if it is safe to allow the Boeing BA.N MAX 9s to resume flying. The FAA agency on Wednesday it will "thoroughly review the data" before deciding if the planes can resume flights.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and FAA briefed senators on the Commerce Committee behind closed doors for more than an hour on the investigation into why the MAX 9 cabin door -- a door plug for an unused emergency exit on those planes -- blew out leaving a gaping hole.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said the board still did not know what went wrong but was casting a wide net for potential issues.

Homendy said the door plug on the MAX 9 was produced by Spirit AeroSystems in Malaysia. She said the NTSB is looking at the door plug transfer from Malaysia to Wichita and then onto the fuselage, along with the shipment by rail to Boeing's Renton facility and then work by Boeing "to ensure quality assurance."

Homendy said the NTSB will be looking at numerous records related to the door plug.

Senator JD Vance said the door plug "gets put on and taken off a lot and it is not really clear at what step of the process there was a failure here."

Other senators said there remained many unanswered questions.

"Who's screwed up? We don't know, but it's obvious somebody screwed up," said Senator Ted Cruz, the top Republican on the panel. "This investigation needs to find out where the mistake was, what caused this accident, and critically what needs to be done to make sure it doesn't happen again."

Senate Commerce Committee chair Maria Cantwell said she plans to hold a hearing on the issue and wants to make sure the FAA is ensuring strong oversight of Boeing.

Alaska Airlines ALK.N and United Airlines UAL.O, the two U.S. carriers that use the aircraft and completed the inspections, have had to cancel hundreds of flights since last week and have canceled all MAX 9 flights through Wednesday.

United declined to comment.

Alaska CEO Ben Minicucci said in a video Wednesday the grounding impacted 20% of its fleet, adding that the airline "will return these aircraft to service only when all findings have been fully resolved and meet the stringent standards of Boeing, the FAA and Alaska Airlines."

Boeing did not immediately comment.

Spirit AeroSystems SPR.N said it was "supporting Boeing's efforts with the FAA and the affected airlines as they inspect the 737-9 fleet and work to safely return those airplanes to service."

Boeing on Tuesday named retired U.S. Navy admiral Kirkland H. Donald to advise the planemaker's CEO on improving quality control.

Boeing's production processes have been under scrutiny since the Alaska Airlines in-flight incident that left a gaping hole on the side of the plane.

The incident rekindled worries about Boeing's jets a few years after a pair of crashes killed 346 people. Investors are also worried about potential delays to aircraft deliveries.

Donald will lead a team of outside experts in evaluating quality practices at Boeing Commercial Airplanes and its supply chain, and provide recommendations to Boeing CEO David Calhoun and the board of directors.

Calhoun will visit Spirit AeroSystems' production facilities in Wichita, Kansas, on Wednesday to speak with employees alongside that company's CEO, Pat Shanahan.

