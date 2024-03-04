US FAA says Boeing 737 MAX production audit found compliance issues

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday said the agency's 737 MAX production audit into Boeing BA.N and supplier Spirit AeroSystems SPR.N found multiple instances where the companies allegedly failed to comply with manufacturing quality control requirements.

The FAA also said it found "non-compliance issues in Boeing’s manufacturing process control, parts handling and storage, and product control."

The audit was prompted by a Jan. 5 mid-air emergency involving a new Alaska Airlines ALK.N 737 MAX 9 that lost a door plug at 16,000 feet (4,877 meters). The FAA previously barred Boeing from expanding 737 production.

Last week, FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said Boeing must develop a comprehensive plan to address "systemic quality-control issues" within 90 days following an all-day meeting with CEO Dave Calhoun.

