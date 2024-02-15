US FAA chief expects to wrap Boeing audit in next few weeks -statement

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration's top official said on Thursday the U.S. agency expects to complete its audit of Boeing’s production and manufacturing quality systems in the next few weeks after a panel blew out of a 737 MAX plane midair in January.

