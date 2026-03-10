Markets
USD

U.S. Existing Home Sales Unexpectedly Rebound In February

March 10, 2026 — 10:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - A report released by the National Association of Realtors on Tuesday unexpectedly showed a notable rebound by existing home sales in the U.S. in the month of February.

NAR said existing home sales jumped by 1.7 percent to an annual rate of 4.09 million in February after plunging by 5.9 percent to an upwardly revised rate of 4.02 million in January.

The increase came as a surprise to economists, who had expected existing home sales to fall by 0.8 percent to a rate of 3.88 million from the 3.91 million originally reported for the previous month.

"Housing affordability is improving, and consumers are responding," said NAR Chief Economist Dr. Lawrence Yun. "Still, there is a long way to go to return to pre-pandemic levels of transaction activity."

The unexpected rebound by existing home sales partly reflected strength in the West, where existing home sales spiked by 8.2 percent.

Existing home sales in the South and Midwest also shot up by 1.6 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively, while existing home sales in the Northeast plunged by 6.0 percent.

The report also said housing inventory at the end of February totaled 1.29 million units, up 2.4 percent from 1.26 million in January and up 4.9 percent from 1.23 million units a year ago.

The unsold inventory represents 3.8 months of supply at the current sales pace, unchanged from January but up from 3.6 months in the same month last year.

NAR also said the median existing home price was $398,000 in February, up 0.8 percent from $395,000 in January and up 0.3 percent from $396,800 a year ago.

"Inventory is growing, but sluggishly," Yun said. "If demand picks up notably in the coming months and outpaces supply growth, home prices will inevitably rise."

He added, "That is why increasing supply is so important to help limit home price growth, improve housing affordability, and boost transactions."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.