News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Existing Home Sales Plunge To Six-Month Low In June

July 23, 2024 — 10:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - With prices reaching a new record high, the National Association of Realtors released a report on Tuesday showing existing home sales in the U.S. plunged by more than expected in the month of June.

NAR said existing home sales dove by 5.4 percent to an annual rate of 3.89 million in June after falling by 0.7 percent to a rate of 4.11 million in May. Economists had expected existing home sales to slump by 2.9 percent to a rate of 3.99 million.

The bigger than expected decrease pulled existing home sales down to their lowest level since hitting a rate of 3.88 million last December.

"We're seeing a slow shift from a seller's market to a buyer's market," said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. "Homes are sitting on the market a bit longer, and sellers are receiving fewer offers."

He added, "More buyers are insisting on home inspections and appraisals, and inventory is definitively rising on a national basis."

The report said housing inventory at the end of June totaled 1.32 million units, up 3.1 percent from 1.28 million units in May and up 23.4 percent from 1.07 million units a year ago.

The unsold inventory represents 4.1 months of supply at the current sales pace, up from 3.7 months in May and 3.1 months in June 2023. The last time unsold inventory posted a four-month supply was May 2020.

NAR also said the median existing home price for all housing types was an all-time high of $426,900 in June, up 4.1 percent from $410,100 in the same month last year.

"Even as the median home price reached a new record high, further large accelerations are unlikely," Yun said. "Supply and demand dynamics are nearing a balanced market condition. The months supply of inventory reached its highest level in more than four years."

On Wednesday, the Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on new home sales in the month of June. New home sales are expected to climb to an annual rate of 640,000 in June after plunging to a rate of 619,000 in May.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.