U.S. Exceptionalism May Have Peaked, According to Fidelity. Here's One Global ETF Worth Looking At.

Key Points

Fidelity research says that the investor narrative of “U.S. exceptionalism” might have reached a peak.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF offers exposure to more than 4,000 global stocks and has delivered 17.7% annualized returns for the past three years.

10 stocks we like better than iShares Trust - iShares Core Msci Total International Stock ETF ›

For most of the 16 years since the end of the global financial crisis, the U.S. stock market has been perhaps the best place to invest. American companies from Silicon Valley to Wall Street have generated high profits, fast growth, and strong returns.

America's democracy, rule of law, leadership in science and innovation, and strong independent institutions like the Federal Reserve have created an investor-friendly climate. And people from around the world have wanted to send their money to America. Investors in U.S.-allied countries like Japan and Canada have bought significant amounts of U.S. stocks and bonds.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

U.S. stocks have generally outperformed the rest of the world's. This trend in markets has been called "U.S. exceptionalism." You can see it by looking at the past 15 years of S&P 500 index returns vs. the returns of the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ: VXUS):

But America's investor-preferred status could be facing new threats. Fidelity research published in April says the U.S. exceptionalism narrative might have peaked.

Let's look at why the end of U.S. exceptionalism might be coming soon -- and why international stocks could be a better buy today.

What the end of U.S. exceptionalism could mean for investors

Fidelity research found that in 2025, America had a record-high "international investment deficit" of more than $25 trillion. That means the amount that other countries had invested in America was $25 trillion more than the amount America had invested in other countries. The biggest foreign holders of U.S. long-term securities are Europe ($17.3 trillion), Canada ($3.1 trillion), Japan ($3.0 trillion), and China ($1.2 trillion).

What if those trillions of dollars of foreign capital inflows start to flow away from America? That could mean a weaker U.S. dollar. It could mean a decline in U.S. stock markets or slower growth for U.S. stocks than for international stocks.

This doesn't mean that America is doomed. The rest of the world can grow and prosper even if America stays "exceptional." But you might want to get in on this trend and buy international stocks.

IXUS: More than 4,000 global stocks, three years of 17.7% annualized returns

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ: IXUS) is a broadly diversified ETF that holds 4,162 international stocks from more than 20 countries. For the past three years (as of April 30), this international ETF has delivered average annual returns of 17.7%.

In the past year it returned an impressive 33.7%, outperforming the S&P 500. And its expense ratio is low: 0.07%, which includes a management fee.

One concern that some investors have about the U.S.stock market todayis that it's heavily weighted with just a few major tech names. The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has broad diversification across sectors. Its top holdings are in financial stocks (22.2% of the fund), information technology (19.2%), industrials (15.2%), consumer discretionary (8.3%), and materials (7.7%).

American investors don't have to be 100% invested in American stocks. The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF could be worth adding to your portfolio.

Should you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares Core Msci Total International Stock ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares Core Msci Total International Stock ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and iShares Trust - iShares Core Msci Total International Stock ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $471,072!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,303,352!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 983% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 210% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 28, 2026.

Ben Gran has positions in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.