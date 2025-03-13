US Equity Correction Nearing an End? ETFs Likely to Bounce Back

JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM indicates that the worst of the U.S. equity correction may be over, with credit markets indicating a reduced likelihood of a recession, per Bloomberg, as quoted on Yahoo Finance. According to strategists Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou and Mika Inkinen, credit markets — proven accurate over the past two years — are currently more optimistic than equity and rate markets about U.S. economic health, as quoted on the above-mentioned article.

Diverging Market Expectations

JPMorgan’s analysis reveals a stark contrast between asset classes. While small-cap stocks, which are more sensitive to domestic growth, imply a 50% probability of a U.S. recession, credit markets suggest a significantly lower probability of 9% to 12%.

Note that concerns over a likely U.S. economic contraction have driven stocks close to correction territory. Several banks, including Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, have recently downgraded their outlooks on U.S. equities due to growth fears. Prominent market forecasters, such as Ed Yardeni, have also moderated their previously bullish projections for 2025.

Inside Market Volatility

The S&P 500 has declined nearly 9% from its record high in February, worsened by uncertainty surrounding President Donald Trump’s shifting trade policies and ongoing government job cuts. Meanwhile, tech stocks have entered correction territory.

Potential Support From ETF Inflows and Rebalancing

Despite recent market challenges, support could emerge from continued inflows into exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Additionally, mutual funds, U.S. defined benefit pension funds and sovereign wealth investors may contribute up to $135 billion in equity purchases as part of their month- or quarter-end rebalancing activities.

ETFs Gaining Assets

ETFs like Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO, ProShares UltraPro QQQ TQQQ, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF BIL and iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF LQD have been gaining assets lately. These ETFs may bounce back once the market stabilizes.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO): ETF Research Reports

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ): ETF Research Reports

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.