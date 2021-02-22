US EPA to not act on biofuel blending waivers until after Supreme Court review -source

NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will not act on any pending petitions from small refiners for exemptions to U.S. biofuel blending laws until after the Supreme Court reviews a related case, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, EPA said in a notice it agrees with an appeals court's decision last year that cast doubt on a program that granted oil refiners exemptions to U.S. biofuel blending laws.

