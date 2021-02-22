Energy

US EPA to not act on biofuel blending waivers until after Supreme Court review -source

Stephanie Kelly Reuters
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will not act on any pending petitions from small refiners for exemptions to U.S. biofuel blending laws until after the Supreme Court reviews a related case, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, EPA said in a notice it agrees with an appeals court's decision last year that cast doubt on a program that granted oil refiners exemptions to U.S. biofuel blending laws.

