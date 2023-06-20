News & Insights

Energy

US EPA to increase biofuel blending mandates in 2023 versus proposal - sources

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

June 20, 2023 — 03:33 pm EDT

Written by Stephanie Kelly and Jarrett Renshaw for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration plans to increase the amount of biofuel blending volumes oil refiners must blend in 2023 versus a proposal from last year, but plans to reduce volumes in 2024 and 2025 compared to the proposal, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The Environmental Protection Agency plans to finalize biofuel blending volumes at 20.94 billion gallons in 2023, 21.54 billion gallons in 2024 and 22.33 billion gallons in 2025.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly and Jarrett Renshaw)

((Stephanie.Kelly@thomsonreuters.com; 646-737-4649; Reuters Messaging: stephanie.kelly.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

EnergyPublic CompaniesCommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.