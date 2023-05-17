US EPA sends final 2023 biofuel blending mandate rule to White House for review

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has sent a final rule on biofuel blending mandates for 2023 and beyond to the White House for review, according to a federal website, putting it on track to meet a June deadline to finalize the mandates.

Under the Renewable Fuel Standard, oil refiners must blend billions of gallons of biofuels into the nation's fuel mix, or buy tradable credits from those that do.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly)

((Stephanie.Kelly@thomsonreuters.com; 646-737-4649; Reuters Messaging: stephanie.kelly.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.