US EPA sends final 2023 biofuel blending mandate rule to White House for review

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

May 17, 2023 — 09:46 am EDT

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has sent a final rule on biofuel blending mandates for 2023 and beyond to the White House for review, according to a federal website, putting it on track to meet a June deadline to finalize the mandates.

Under the Renewable Fuel Standard, oil refiners must blend billions of gallons of biofuels into the nation's fuel mix, or buy tradable credits from those that do.

