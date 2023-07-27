News & Insights

US EPA seeks lead-cable information from AT&T, Verizon

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday it sent letters to AT&T T.N and Verizon VZ.N requiring both companies to quickly provide the agency with information in its ongoing review of risks posed by lead-clad telecom cables.

The EPA said it is closely reviewing the issues raised in the Wall Street Journal’s recent investigation of telecom cables that contain lead.

EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance on Wednesday sent letters seeking results of inspections the telecom companies have undertaken, as well as sampling results and data. Over the coming weeks, EPA said it will conduct independent sampling starting in Coal Center, Pennsylvania and West Orange, New Jersey.

